How the world is responding to Jerome Powell's flagging interest rate hikes2 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 07:25 AM IST
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed around 575 points, or 1.7%, to finish at 32,856.46
- The European market also turned red. The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.77%
The latest remark by the US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on interest rate hikes has fueled volatility in global markets. All major US benchmarks slid more than 1% while equity futures for Australia, Japan, and Hong Kong also declined.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×