How the world is responding to Jerome Powell's flagging interest rate hikes

Following Powell's remark, here's how the world reacted:

Firstly, Wall Street stocks tumbled on Tuesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed around 575 points, or 1.7%, to finish at 32,856.46.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 1.5% to 3,986.37, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1.3% to 11,530.33.

The European market also turned red. The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.77% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 1.46%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.81% lower, while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.25%.

Australian shares slipped 1% on Wednesday, weighed down by commodity stocks. The S&P/ASX 200 index snapped four sessions of gains and retreated 1% to 7,294.3 points.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index retreated 0.4% to 11,872.76 points.

Canada's main stock index fell more than 1%. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 239.26 points, or 1.2%, at 20,275.54, its lowest closing level since last Wednesday.

Oil prices extended their losses, falling more than 3% on the strengthening dollar and worries over dampening demand.

U.S. crude fell 3.58% to settle at $77.58 per barrel and Brent settled at $83.29, down 3.35% on the day.

Gold plunged in opposition to the rising dollar. Spot gold dropped 1.8% to $1,814.48 an ounce.

The greenback surged, hitting its highest level since early January against a basket of world currencies as Powell indicated the Fed hike to rein in inflation.

Bigger US fed hike

The US central bank has already raised its benchmark lending rate eight times since early last year, as it contends with inflation that remains stubbornly above its long-term target of two percent.