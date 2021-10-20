How to approach the current market? Analysts share their views

“We are in a strong bull run market where many stocks are trading at an all-time high but investors are advised to not get trapped into stocks where there is a quality concern while the current rally should be taken as a buying opportunity. It is difficult to time the market and I believe the bull run may continue for the next 2-3 years therefore long-term investors should remain invested while short-term traders can take some profit from the table after a big rally in many counters," he said.