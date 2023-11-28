Markets
How to beat the stock market
Equitymaster 5 min read 28 Nov 2023, 11:32 AM IST
Summary
- Index funds are a good choice for long-term investors looking for solid returns without taking on excess risk
What is the most ambitious thing investors can aim for in the Indian stock market? In the short term the answer may vary. However, over the long term – more than five years – it would undoubtedly be trying to beat the returns of the benchmark index.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less