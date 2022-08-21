How to beat the stock market without even lying
Stock funds have been pulling a switcheroo to make their returns look better: When they don’t measure up, they change how they measure
Stock funds have been pulling a switcheroo to make their returns look better: When they don’t measure up, they change how they measure
You know all that stuff you’ve been hearing for so long about how fund managers can’t beat the market?
You know all that stuff you’ve been hearing for so long about how fund managers can’t beat the market?
It isn’t true. Fund managers can easily beat the market. All they have to do is change which market they’re trying to beat.
It isn’t true. Fund managers can easily beat the market. All they have to do is change which market they’re trying to beat.
Hundreds of them have been doing just that for years. Such maneuvers are perfectly legal—and investors need to fend for themselves, because regulators have so far been paying little attention.
A new study by finance professors Kevin Mullally of the University of Central Florida and Andrea Rossi of the University of Arizona finds that between 2006 and 2018, 37% of all U.S. stock mutual funds pulled this kind of switcheroo.
In as many as two-thirds of the cases, funds made past returns look better by changing the benchmarks they compared themselves to. More than half the time, funds chose a new index that wasn’t even a good match for their strategy.
Note carefully: Funds can’t retrospectively change their results, but they can switch what they compare those results to.
Under rules set by the Securities and Exchange Commission almost 30 years ago, mutual funds have to display their past returns alongside those of “an appropriate broad-based securities market index."
That comparison, the SEC has said, is intended to help investors tell “how much value the management of the fund added by showing whether the fund ‘out-performed’ or ‘under-performed’ the market."
Determining which index is appropriate is more or less up to the manager. Fund companies can change benchmarks without much explanation.
For the first year after a change, the SEC requires funds to continue showing the old benchmark alongside the new one. (That rule was intended to “minimize the possibility" that funds would switch yardsticks solely to make themselves look better by comparison.) After a year, funds can measure their past returns only against the new index, and drop all mention of the one they used to use.
That means you can look at a fund’s past returns this year and see them underperforming the market by a wide margin. The next time you check, the fund could be measuring itself against a different index—a comparison that can suddenly burnish its past returns to a bright sheen.
A return of 10% makes a fund look like a stinker if the yardstick it compares itself to went up 20% over the same period. Contrast that same 10% against an index that gained only 5%, though, and suddenly the fund looks like a star.
I wondered whether fund managers were more likely to change to an index that makes them look better or one that makes them look worse.
The suspense wasn’t exactly killing me.
On average, according to Profs. Mullally and Rossi, by switching indexes, fund managers make their past returns—relative to “the market"—look 0.8 percentage point better over one-year periods. Longer-term results get an even bigger boost, risingby an average of 2.4 and 4.8 percentage points, averaged annually, over five and 10 years, respectively.
That attracts investors. Funds that change benchmarks take in an average of $70 million more in new money over the ensuing five years than funds that didn’t switch—even though performance doesn’t improve.
To be fair, these changes can be totally legit.
Maybe a new index measures performance better than existing ones. Or a small-stock fund grows so large that it should compare itself against midsize stocks instead. Or a new manager is taking an entirely different approach, making the old benchmark obsolete.
For a dramatic shift in comparative results, consider Parametric Dividend Income Fund.
In July 2018, it switched benchmarks from the Nasdaq U.S. Dividend Achievers Select Index (a basket of companies of various sizes) to the large-company Russell 1000 Value Index.
However, the fund continued to specialize in high-dividend-paying stocks “selected from the Russell 3000 Index," which includes small, midsize and large companies.
As a result of the switch, the fund’s 2019 prospectus showed it beating its new benchmark by an average of 1.5 percentage points annually since inception in early 2014.
Had the fund stuck to its original, dividend-focused measure, it would have underperformed by approximately 0.7 percentage points annually over the same period, says Prof. Mullally.
A spokeswoman for Parametric says the fund changed its benchmark because “it is a better style match for the strategy" and “allows investors to more easily compare the fund to similar funds."
Vanguard Energy Fund has changed benchmarks three times since 2000, although its disclosures are more transparent.
Instead of burying the past returns of the old indexes it used to compare itself to, Vanguard Energy shows a “spliced" benchmark. That includes the old and new indexes alike, so investors have a fuller picture that doesn’t hide unflattering past comparisons.
Unfortunately, that practice is rare, says Prof. Mullally.
Prospectuses always warn that past performance is no guarantee of future results. Turns out it’s no guarantee of past results, either.