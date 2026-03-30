How to become rich by investing in stock market? Warren Buffett explains with this stock picking trick

In a market obsessed with speed, momentum and fear of missing out, Warren Buffett’s most enduring lesson may be his simplest: you do not have to swing at every opportunity. The legendary investor’s approach, resurfaced in a widely shared post on X by @AlphaWizarDD, offered a sharp reminder for investors chasing expensive stocks and reacting to every market move.

The post summed up Buffett’s philosophy in one line: “Warren Buffett’s greatest lesson: NEVER CHASE.” The message was clear — even if a company is exceptional, investors should not buy it at any price. Instead, they should wait patiently for the right opportunity and act decisively only when quality meets value.

That idea lies at the heart of Buffett’s investing style and remains especially relevant in volatile markets, where investors often feel pressured to constantly buy, sell or predict the next big move.

The power of waiting for the right pitch In the video shared with the post, Buffett used one of his most famous analogies to explain how investing should work. Referring to baseball legend Ted Williams, Buffett explained how great outcomes often come not from frequent action, but from selective action.

“Ted Williams wrote a book called The Science of Hitting and in the book he's got a diagram… he said the most important thing in hitting is waiting for the right pitch,” Buffett said in the clip.

Buffett explained that Williams had to swing at certain difficult pitches because baseball punishes inaction. Investing, however, is entirely different. There are no penalties for waiting.

“In investing, there's no called strikes. People can throw Microsoft at me and you know, you name it, any stock, General Motors, and I don’t have to swing,” Buffett said.

Buffett explains that an investor can review thousands of companies over time and act only when both conditions are met: the business is understood and the price is attractive. Only then should one “swing.”

He also said it is “a terrible mistake” to think an investor must have an opinion on everything. Instead, one only needs to understand a few things very well.

The X post captured that idea well, urging investors to wait for “an exceptional company at a reasonable price” and to invest heavily only when that rare combination appears.

He also explained metaphorically that if investors were given a punch card with just 20 investment decisions for their entire lifetime, they would likely become far more successful because they would think deeply before every move.

“...if when they got out of school, they got a punch card with 20 punches on it… they would get very rich because they would think very hard about each one,” Buffett said.

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He added that investors don’t need dozens of correct decisions to build wealth. Even four or five good decisions over time can be enough.

Who is Warren Buffett? Warren Buffett is one of the world’s most respected investors and the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. Often called the “Oracle of Omaha,” Buffett built his reputation through long-term value investing, focusing on buying high-quality businesses at sensible prices and holding them for years. Over decades, he has become one of the most influential voices in global investing, known for his emphasis on patience, discipline, simplicity and rational decision-making.