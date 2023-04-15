Stock market investments are subject to market risk and hence one should be very careful while investing in equity assets. Therefore, an investor needs to remain highly vigilant while building one's stock portfolio. According to investment and stock market experts, one should have a diversified portfolio and in that portfolio, one should allocate funds in equities, depending upon the risk appetite. Apart from this, stocks can be selected on the basis of investment goals and one to two stocks from one segment would be enough to keep one's stock portfolio evenly distributed.

On how much equity exposure one can have while building one's portfolio, SEBI registered tax and investment expert Jitendra Solanki said, "There is not thumb rule that how much fund one can allocate to equities because it depends upon the risk appetite of the investor as well. However, I suggest an investor to deduct one's age from hundred and the final figure should be the benchmark to which one can go for equity exposure. If one's risk appetite is low then one can keep one's equity exposure 5-10 per cent lesser than the given figure. Even in case of high risk appetite, one's equity exposure can't go beyond the number found from the arithmetic said above."

How much you should invest in equuities

Explaining the equity exposure rule Jitendra Solanki said, if an investor is 35 year old, then one can go for maximum 65% exposure in equities whereas rest would go in debt and other asset class. But, this is for those who have high risk appetite. If the investor has moderate risk appetite, then the suggested equity exposure is 55 per cent. However in case of very low risk appetite, then the advisable equity exposure is minimum and reverse of the high risk investor i.e. 40:60 ratio means 40 per cent equity and 60 per cent dent and other asset class.

Solanki also said that equity includes equity mutual funds as well. Ideally, one should keep mutual funds stock exposure in 50:50 ratio.

On how to build stock portfolio, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Before going to equity exposure, one should have a clear idea about one's investment goal. How much money they can allocate for long term goals, how much for medium term, short term and very short term."

How to pick stocks?

Gorakshkar said that for long term goals like 5-6 years or above, one can go for evergreen sectors like banking, auto, infra and IT whereas for medium term goals, one can look at the themes working for one to two years. For example during Covid lockdown chemical, pharma and metal theme was working while after the ease in Covid restrictions, commodity these started working. So, one needs to pick the theme that is going to work for next one to two years while finding out stocks for short to medium term goals.

On how much stock one should allocate in one segment, Ravi Singhal, CEO at GCL Broking said, "Ideally, one should choose one to two stocks from one segment while investing for long term and medium term whereas for short term, stock specific approach is advisable."

Value investing trick in stock market

On how to do averaging while building one's stock portfolio, Ravi Singhal of GCL Broking said, "Normally, it takes two to three years for portfolio building for a stock market investor. But, one should try equally distribute money in each stock try buy more from those which have corrected in recent session. However, in case a stock falls around 6-7 per cent from the buying levels then one should exit and re-enter at lower levels without timing the markets."

However, stock market experts categorically advised investors to avoid trading.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

