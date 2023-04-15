How to build portfolio by investing in stock market — explained3 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 02:15 PM IST
- Stock portfolio: Before going to equity exposure, one should have a clear idea about one's investment goal, say experts
Stock market investments are subject to market risk and hence one should be very careful while investing in equity assets. Therefore, an investor needs to remain highly vigilant while building one's stock portfolio. According to investment and stock market experts, one should have a diversified portfolio and in that portfolio, one should allocate funds in equities, depending upon the risk appetite. Apart from this, stocks can be selected on the basis of investment goals and one to two stocks from one segment would be enough to keep one's stock portfolio evenly distributed.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×