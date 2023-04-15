How to build portfolio by investing in stock market — explained

On how much equity exposure one can have while building one's portfolio, SEBI registered tax and investment expert Jitendra Solanki said, "There is not thumb rule that how much fund one can allocate to equities because it depends upon the risk appetite of the investor as well. However, I suggest an investor to deduct one's age from hundred and the final figure should be the benchmark to which one can go for equity exposure. If one's risk appetite is low then one can keep one's equity exposure 5-10 per cent lesser than the given figure. Even in case of high risk appetite, one's equity exposure can't go beyond the number found from the arithmetic said above."