US stock markets , especially the big tech giants or so called FAANG stocks i.e., Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google, have fuelled Indian investors interest as they turn up to grab investing opportunities beyond the domestic markets. Given the increased interest, many online investing platforms have started offering integrated platforms for domestic, global stocks, mutual funds which allows one to trade in stocks and listed ETFs on the leading US stock markets.

Platforms that offer investing in US stock markets

Stockal is well-known to allow investors from India & Middle East invest in the US listed companies. The global investing platform also has tie ups with many Indian digital stock broking, mutual fund platforms to offer such services.

Recently, digital wealth management service, Scripbox, which is already offering US equity-based mutual funds on its platform, had announced that it is enabling direct US stock investment on its platform in partnership with Stockal. The new service allows users to invest in stocks of leading global companies listed on the US exchanges, along with index exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Last year, securities firm Emkay Global Financial Services also tied up with Stockal to help its clients to invest in US-listed stocks and securities.

Fintech firm Cube Wealth and Stockal also formed a similar partnership in November 2019. Also, online mutual fund and stock broking platform Kuvera in pact with US SEC registered financial adviser Vested offers such services on its app.

International/global mutual funds are also a popular source for investors to get exposure to foreign companies and economies as it invests in the equity, equity related instruments and debt securities of entities listed outside India that many Indian asset management companies (AMCs) offer. Some global funds invest in domestic as well as international markets, some in certain themes, while some are fund of funds (FoFs) under this category.

Under the Reserve Bank of India’s liberalized remittance scheme (LRS), Indians can invest up to $250,000 in global stocks and bonds in a year.

