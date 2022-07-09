How to buy stocks in current volatile stock market? 5 things you should know

Global equity markets including Indian stocks are reeling under the sell-off heat after the outbreak of Russia-Ukraine war. In YTD time, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has fallen to the tune of 8 per cent while S&P Mid-cap index has corrected around 10.25 per cent in this period. In year-to-date time, S&P small-cap index has shed around 14 per cent. So, buying stocks in current market seems little tricky as small mistake may lead to big loss in near term.

