How to check demat account balance? Here are 3 ways

A demat account is a crucial prerequisite for engaging in the stock market trading activities. Operating akin to a bank account, it is held either with NSDL or CDSL, and accessibility is facilitated through a depository participant such as a stockbroker. Stocks purchased are housed within the demat account, akin to funds in a bank account, with transfers occurring based on buying and selling actions. Comparable to a bank account's functionality, a demat account permits access to details such as passbook entries and account statements. Just as one would check their bank balance, individuals can similarly verify their demat account balance and review their statement of demat holdings.

Navigating a demat account, despite its utility for share market investors, may pose a challenge when it comes to checking the account balance, particularly for newcomers. This article is designed to assist such novices in swiftly and seamlessly verifying their account balances, ensuring a hassle-free experience.

What is a Consolidated Account Statement?

The Consolidated Account Statement (CAS) stands as a pivotal document in the process of understanding one's demat account statement. Acting as a comprehensive compilation, the CAS encompasses all transactional and investment particulars related to both mutual fund investments and depository accounts. Essentially, it serves as a consolidated record of all investments and transactions conducted through these avenues. By accessing the CAS, individuals can gain clarity on reading their demat account statements, aiding in the exploration of demat account balances and statements. Moreover, it offers detailed documentation of an investor's holdings and provides a concise overview of all investments. Facilitated by both NSDL and CDSL, the CAS permits investors to access statements across demat accounts, independent of the broker.

How to check demat account balance?

When it comes to checking a demat account balance, there are typically three methods available:

Through the depositor's portal:

Dematerialised accounts are typically opened with a depository participant using a digital platform, similar to e-banking or m-banking platforms. This portal allows users to view their demat account balance and statements. After the initial zero balance demat account opening, individuals can access the portal to not only view statements but also monitor the status of their demat account.

Through the trading account:

Since demat accounts are often linked with a person's trading account, the trading account can also be used to check demat account balances. Users can log in to their trading account with their regular credentials and access their real-time account balance.

Through CDSL or NSDL websites:

Individuals with multiple demat accounts across various depository portals may require a consolidated view of their holdings. In such cases, they can view a Consolidated Account Statement (CAS).

To access the CAS:

- Log on to the NSDL or CDSL website.

- Enter the PAN number when prompted.

- Provide the 16-digit demat account number.

- Enter the date of birth (DOB) when requested.

Upon completion of these steps, an OTP will be generated and sent to the registered mobile number, enabling the user to access, view, and download the CAS statement.

Things to look for while checking your account statement

Once individuals have accessed their Consolidated Account Statement (CAS) and can view their demat account statement, several key elements should be examined to accurately interpret the statement.

First and foremost, individuals should verify their personal details to ensure they have access to the correct account and that all credentials are accurate. The folio number is another crucial piece of information unique to each investor, serving as an identity stamp for all future investments made by the investor. Next, individuals should examine the fund options and names listed, which display the titles of their funds along with mentions of dividend payments and fund growth.

A history of dividend payouts received from investments should also be reviewed. The Net Asset Value (NAV), which fluctuates daily, is an essential metric displayed in the statement, reflecting the value of investments at the time of investment. Additionally, a transaction summary is provided, compiling all records of any transactions the investor has made in the share market, including details of Systematic Investment Plans (SIP) and Systematic Withdrawal Plans (SWP).

FAQs

How can I check my demat account balance?

You can check your demat account balance through various methods, including the depositor's portal provided by your depository participant, your trading account, or by accessing the Consolidated Account Statement (CAS) on the NSDL or CDSL website.

How do I access the CAS to check my demat account balance?

To access the CAS, you can log on to the NSDL or CDSL website and provide your PAN number, 16-digit demat account number, and date of birth (DOB). Once verified, an OTP will be generated and sent to your registered mobile number, allowing you to view and download the CAS statement.

Can I check my demat account balance through my trading account?

Yes, if your demat account is linked to your trading account, you can usually check your demat account balance through your trading account portal using your regular credentials.

How often will I receive my demat account statement?

Demat account statements are typically sent periodically by depository participants, either quarterly, half-yearly, or yearly. However, you can also access your statement online through the depositor's portal or by requesting it from your depository participant.

What should I do if there is a discrepancy in my demat account balance?

If you notice any discrepancies in your demat account balance, you should immediately contact your depository participant or broker to address the issue and resolve them.

