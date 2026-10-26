How to check Jio Platforms IPO allotment status online on mobile by direct link of NSE and Kfin Tech websites

Jio Platforms IPO allotment in focus: The allotment for the Jio Platforms IPO is expected to be finalised today, October 26, and investors can check their allotment status through the registrar, KFin Technologies, or on the NSE and BSE websites.

Investors who applied for the issue are hoping to secure an allotment in the country’s biggest-ever IPO, which received an massive interest from all section of investors during the bidding period and was fully subscribed within 100 minutes of opening.

The ₹30,123 crore issue also shattered several records last week, turning investors’ attention towards the allotment status and potential listing gains.

Jio Platforms IPO Allotment Status: How to Check Investors can check whether they have received Jio Platforms IPO shares on the KFin Technologies, NSE or BSE website. Follow these simple steps.

How to check the Jio Platforms IPO allotment on KFin Technologies

Step 1: Visit the KFin Technologies website: https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 2: Select Jio Platforms IPO from the dropdown list.

Step 3: Choose one of these options: Application Number, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4: Enter the details asked for on the screen.

Step 5: Enter the Captcha code and click Submit.

Your IPO allotment status will appear on the screen.

How to check the Jio Platforms IPO allotment on NSE Step 1: Visit the NSE website: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2: Log in using your details, if required.

Step 3: Select Jio Platforms IPO from the list.

Step 4: Enter your PAN and application number as asked.

Step 5: Click Submit to check your allotment status.

How to check the Jio Platforms IPO allotment on BSE Step 1: Visit the BSE website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Select Equity under ‘Issue Type’.

Step 3: Choose Jio Platforms IPO from the ‘Issue Name’ list.

Step 4: Enter your PAN or application number.

Step 5: Tick the ‘I am not a robot’ box and click Submit.

Your allotment status will appear on the screen.

Jio Platforms IPO: How much could investors gain on listing day? Retail investors who receive an allotment of one lot could see their investment generate a potential gain of over 22% on listing day, based on the current grey market premium (GMP). Jio Platforms’ GMP stood at ₹250 per share on Monday, according to the latest available data.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band at ₹1,119 per share, the stock is projected to list at around ₹1,369, implying a potential premium of 22.34%.

An investor who applied for one lot of 12 shares at ₹1,119 per share would have invested ₹13,428. If allotted one lot, the investor’s holding would be worth approximately ₹16,428 at the implied listing price, translating into an estimated gain of ₹3,000.

The calculation is based on the prevailing GMP and is only an estimate. The GMP reflects the difference between an IPO’s issue price and its expected listing price in the unofficial market. However, it is not an official indicator of the listing price and should not be treated as a guarantee of listing gains.

The calculations also exclude brokerage, taxes and other applicable charges.