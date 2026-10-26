How to check Jio Platforms IPO allotment status online on mobile by direct link of NSE and Kfin Tech websites

Jio Platforms IPO allotment in focus: The allotment for the Jio Platforms IPO is expected to be finalised today, October 26, and investors can check their allotment status through the registrar, KFin Technologies, or on the NSE and BSE websites.

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Investors who applied for the issue are hoping to secure an allotment in the country’s biggest-ever IPO, which received an massive interest from all section of investors during the bidding period and was fully subscribed within 100 minutes of opening.

The ₹30,123 crore issue also shattered several records last week, turning investors’ attention towards the allotment status and potential listing gains.

Jio Platforms IPO Allotment Status: How to Check Investors can check whether they have received Jio Platforms IPO shares on the KFin Technologies, NSE or BSE website. Follow these simple steps.

How to check the Jio Platforms IPO allotment on KFin Technologies

Step 1: Visit the KFin Technologies website: https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 2: Select Jio Platforms IPO from the dropdown list.

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Step 3: Choose one of these options: Application Number, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4: Enter the details asked for on the screen.

Step 5: Enter the Captcha code and click Submit.

Your IPO allotment status will appear on the screen.

How to check the Jio Platforms IPO allotment on NSE Step 1: Visit the NSE website: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2: Log in using your details, if required.

Step 3: Select Jio Platforms IPO from the list.

Step 4: Enter your PAN and application number as asked.

Step 5: Click Submit to check your allotment status.

How to check the Jio Platforms IPO allotment on BSE Step 1: Visit the BSE website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Select Equity under ‘Issue Type’.

Step 3: Choose Jio Platforms IPO from the ‘Issue Name’ list.

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Step 4: Enter your PAN or application number.

Step 5: Tick the ‘I am not a robot’ box and click Submit.

Your allotment status will appear on the screen.

Jio Platforms IPO: How much could investors gain on listing day? Retail investors who receive an allotment of one lot could see their investment generate a potential gain of over 22% on listing day, based on the current grey market premium (GMP). Jio Platforms’ GMP stood at ₹250 per share on Monday, according to the latest available data.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band at ₹1,119 per share, the stock is projected to list at around ₹1,369, implying a potential premium of 22.34%.

An investor who applied for one lot of 12 shares at ₹1,119 per share would have invested ₹13,428. If allotted one lot, the investor’s holding would be worth approximately ₹16,428 at the implied listing price, translating into an estimated gain of ₹3,000.

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The calculation is based on the prevailing GMP and is only an estimate. The GMP reflects the difference between an IPO’s issue price and its expected listing price in the unofficial market. However, it is not an official indicator of the listing price and should not be treated as a guarantee of listing gains.

The calculations also exclude brokerage, taxes and other applicable charges.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.