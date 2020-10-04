When investors purchase shares, they become partners to the profits generated by the company via its business. The company can decide to either distribute these profits or reinvest them completely or in part to boost output or expand. The profits distributed to shareholders is called a dividend. This is an excellent way to earn a steady income through stock investments. However, not all companies declare high dividends. Hence, if investors are looking for a steady income source through stocks, then it is imperative that they look for companies that have a history of declaring high dividends. In this article, investors will find some handy tips on how to choose high dividend yield stocks.