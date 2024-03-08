How to close a demat account? A step-by-step guide to help you with the process
Investors may end up with dormant accounts, incurring maintenance fees if they do not trade on a regular basis. Knowing how to close a demat account online becomes crucial to avoid unnecessary expenses.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) mandates demat accounts for equity investors, prioritising investor safety and transparent transactions. Demat accounts store shares electronically, facilitating easy trading. However, investors may end up with dormant accounts, incurring maintenance fees if they do not trade on a regular basis. Knowing how to close a demat account online becomes crucial to avoid unnecessary expenses.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started