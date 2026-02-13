How to deal with a bear-hit stock in falling market? Peter Lynch explains

The stock market declines can be quite jittery for investors, especially when a once-high-flying stock starts to nosedive. Legendary investor Peter Lynch, famed for his tenure at Fidelity Magellan Fund, offers timeless advice on how to navigate these turbulent times.

In a video making the rounds on the social media platform X, Lynch is seen citing many reasons why investors get caught in a wealth trap. To avoid catching falling knives, the market veteran has simple suggestions, including avoiding buying just cause it's fallen, to understanding what you own — a key principle to his investing approach.

Don’t Buy Just Because It’s Cheap Citing one of the biggest mistakes that people make, Peter Lynch said that they buy a stock just because it has gone down a lot. Investors back home, especially retailers, are often on the lookout for stocks that are low-priced or have corrected sharply in the hope of catching a low-hanging fruit. But outcomes don't always align with their expectations.

Lynch recalls the example of Polaroid, which fell from $130 to below $100. Investors thought it was a bargain. “Within a year, it was at $18,” he notes.

The lesson: A lower price doesn’t automatically make a stock a good buy. It’s crucial to understand the company’s fundamentals before investing.

Understand What You Own Lynch further shared his own early experience with Kaiser Industries. The stock fell from $26 to $16, and he initially bought more, thinking, “How much lower can it go?” It plunged further to $3. Yet, because the company owned valuable assets with no debt, it eventually returned significant value to shareholders.

But he pointed out that if you didn't understand the company, if you were just buying on the fact that the stock had gone from $26 to $16 and then it got to $10, what would you do when it went to $9 or $8 or $7?

"This is the problem that people have, they sell stocks because they didn't know why they bought it, then it went down, and they don't know what to do now," he noted.

Therefore, it's crucial to know why you bought the stock. If the fundamentals remain strong, temporary market declines are unlikely to lead to panic selling.

Don’t Rely on Price Psychology Many investors ask, “It’s $3, how much can I lose?” Lynch warns that this thinking is dangerous. The amount of money at risk depends on your investment size, not the stock price. A stock down from $100 to $3 can still wipe out your capital if you overinvest.

"Well, if you put $1,000,000 on it, you can lose $1,000,000. This may be a reason to research a stock. The fact that a stock is $3 down from $100 doesn't mean you should buy it," he quipped.

Short Sellers and Reality Checks Lastly, Lynch also pointed out that short sellers make money not by betting against strong companies, but by identifying overhyped or structurally weak ones that are headed for zero. “They don’t short Walmart or Johnson & Johnson,” he noted.