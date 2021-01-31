How to deal with FOMO based rally in US stock markets?

> Re-balance portfolios - For investors in our funds who have been investing in our international funds for many years, we advise them to maintain their asset allocation. What does that mean? Suppose international funds target allocation was 30% and has now risen beyond 35%. In that case, we are advising to cut exposure and re-invest in other asset classes. Cutting winners is one of the most challenging things to do in investing - but it is also one of the most important.

