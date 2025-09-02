How to find 4x return stocks: 3 case studies on how super investors find multibagger stocks

For many retail investors, the stock market can feel like a game where they're always one step behind. Big news breaks, a stock soars, and by the time you hear about it, the "party" seems to be over. But what if there was a way to get a glimpse into the strategies of the most successful players in the game?
There is. One of the most effective ways to identify promising stocks is by tracking the moves of super investors - seasoned veterans who manage large portfolios with decades of proven experience. Their decisions aren't based on market noise or fleeting trends; they are rooted in deep research, firm conviction, and a long-term vision.
Big investors don’t just buy or sell a stock for short-term gains. Their decisions usually reflect a more profound conviction:
When a well-known investor invests in a company, it can serve as a powerful signal. It’s not a directive to blindly copy them, but a nudge to start your own research on that stock.
To make this process seamless, platforms like Finology Ticker offer a free "Investors" section that consolidates the net worth, portfolios, and holding values of India’s top investors in one convenient place.
When late investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala picked up a stake in Nazara Technologies, a gaming company, it sent ripples through the market.
Jhunjhunwala’s conviction was clear - he saw long-term growth in digital gaming and esports. For retail investors, this was a case study in spotting how an early bet from a prominent investor can validate a sector’s future.
You can easily check such holdings on Finology Ticker’s Investors section, which lists the current portfolio values of top investors, including Jhunjhunwala’s legacy holdings.
However, in 2023-24, they trimmed their stake as regulatory issues, such as a 28% GST on online gaming and restrictions on real-money gaming, impacted Nazara’s valuations. The stock subsequently corrected.
In Q1FY26, Rekha Jhunjhunvala completely exited by selling her 7.06% stake in Nazara Technologies, which has recently been in the news due to the passage of the Online Gaming Bill, which imposes a ban on all real-money gaming apps.
Retail investors tracking these shifts via Finology Ticker’s free Investor tool can see early conviction, followed by cautious exits, which is helpful for understanding how regulatory news can impact investment outlook.
Not all winning stocks are household names. Super investor Ashish Kacholia has built a reputation for identifying high-potential, under-the-radar midcap companies.
Kacholia’s portfolio demonstrates that substantial returns can be achieved in smaller, less-followed companies if they possess strong fundamentals. Retail investors can discover these potential multi-baggers by studying his picks. Tools like Finology Ticker simplify this by regularly updating super investor portfolios with details on value and percentage changes.
Tracking super investors isn't just about knowing what to buy; it's also about knowing when to sell. Vijay Kedia’s journey with Tejas Networks is a perfect example.
However, a savvy investor knows that fundamentals can change. Following a period of poor performance, during which the stock fell by over 54% in a year, Vijay Kedia trimmed his holdings in Tejas Networks in the first quarter of FY26, bringing his stake to below 1%.
This move teaches a crucial lesson: even experts exit when performance weakens. Watching such sells can provide an early warning sign to re-evaluate your own holdings. Monitoring these shifts is easy when you use Finology Ticker’s Investors feature to track these changes for free.
Learning from the masters is a powerful strategy, but it requires the right approach. Here’s how to do it effectively:
In conclusion, tracking the moves of big investors is like following footprints in the sand. They don't guarantee you'll reach the destination, but they show you a path paved with research, patience, and conviction.
Use their moves as your starting point, conduct your own due diligence, and make informed decisions.
Finology is a SEBI-registered investment advisor firm with registration number: INA000012218.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
