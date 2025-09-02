How to find 4x return stocks: 3 case studies on how super investors find multibagger stocks

For many retail investors, the stock market can feel like a game where they're always one step behind. Big news breaks, a stock soars, and by the time you hear about it, the "party" seems to be over. But what if there was a way to get a glimpse into the strategies of the most successful players in the game?

There is. One of the most effective ways to identify promising stocks is by tracking the moves of super investors - seasoned veterans who manage large portfolios with decades of proven experience. Their decisions aren't based on market noise or fleeting trends; they are rooted in deep research, firm conviction, and a long-term vision.

Why Tracking Super Investors Matters Big investors don’t just buy or sell a stock for short-term gains. Their decisions usually reflect a more profound conviction:

They see value where the market doesn’t.

They have access to deeper research and management insights.

They build patience into their investments. When a well-known investor invests in a company, it can serve as a powerful signal. It’s not a directive to blindly copy them, but a nudge to start your own research on that stock.

To make this process seamless, platforms like Finology Ticker offer a free "Investors" section that consolidates the net worth, portfolios, and holding values of India’s top investors in one convenient place.

Case Study 1: The Rise and Fall of Conviction - Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Nazara Tech When late investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala picked up a stake in Nazara Technologies, a gaming company, it sent ripples through the market.

He initially purchased around 3.29 million shares in 2020, which translates into a 10.8% stake .

in 2020, which translates into a . This was ahead of the IPO, at a time when the gaming sector was emerging in India.

Nazara’s IPO in March 2021 was subscribed 175 times, and the listing premium was over80%. Jhunjhunwala’s conviction was clear - he saw long-term growth in digital gaming and esports. For retail investors, this was a case study in spotting how an early bet from a prominent investor can validate a sector’s future.

You can easily check such holdings on Finology Ticker’s Investors section, which lists the current portfolio values of top investors, including Jhunjhunwala’s legacy holdings.

However, in 2023-24, they trimmed their stake as regulatory issues, such as a 28% GST on online gaming and restrictions on real-money gaming, impacted Nazara’s valuations. The stock subsequently corrected.

In Q1FY26, Rekha Jhunjhunvala completely exited by selling her 7.06% stake in Nazara Technologies, which has recently been in the news due to the passage of the Online Gaming Bill, which imposes a ban on all real-money gaming apps.

Retail investors tracking these shifts via Finology Ticker’s free Investor tool can see early conviction, followed by cautious exits, which is helpful for understanding how regulatory news can impact investment outlook.

Case Study 2: Finding Hidden Gems - Ashish Kacholia, the "midcap Wizard" Not all winning stocks are household names. Super investor Ashish Kacholia has built a reputation for identifying high-potential, under-the-radar midcap companies.

He invested in Xpro India in 2021 when it was trading around ₹ 300. The stock skyrocketed to over ₹ 1,200 within a year.

in 2021 when it was trading around 300. The stock skyrocketed to over 1,200 within a year. Similarly, he invested in Shaily Engineering Plastics at around ₹ 600, and the stock subsequently doubled in value.

Kacholia’s portfolio demonstrates that substantial returns can be achieved in smaller, less-followed companies if they possess strong fundamentals. Retail investors can discover these potential multi-baggers by studying his picks. Tools like Finology Ticker simplify this by regularly updating super investor portfolios with details on value and percentage changes.

Case Study 3: Knowing When to Sell - Vijay Kedia and Tejas Networks Tracking super investors isn't just about knowing what to buy; it's also about knowing when to sell. Vijay Kedia’s journey with Tejas Networks is a perfect example.

Kedia entered the telecom equipment company around 2018-2019, when the stock was trading between ₹ 200 and ₹ 250 per share.

200 and 250 per share. His bet was validated when the stock surged past ₹ 600 after Tata Sons acquired a stake in the company in 2021.

However, a savvy investor knows that fundamentals can change. Following a period of poor performance, during which the stock fell by over 54% in a year, Vijay Kedia trimmed his holdings in Tejas Networks in the first quarter of FY26, bringing his stake to below 1%.

This move teaches a crucial lesson: even experts exit when performance weakens. Watching such sells can provide an early warning sign to re-evaluate your own holdings. Monitoring these shifts is easy when you use Finology Ticker’s Investors feature to track these changes for free.

What Should Retail Investors Do? Learning from the masters is a powerful strategy, but it requires the right approach. Here’s how to do it effectively:

Watch Conviction, Not Just Names: Look for investors who hold a significant portion of their portfolio in a few stocks for a long time. This shows deep conviction, not just a casual bet. Track Both Buys and Sells: An investor buying a stock is a green flag to start your research. An investor selling a stock, such as Kedia with Tejas Networks, is a signal to investigate whether the company's fundamentals are deteriorating. Understand the "Why": Don't just copy a trade. Try to understand the reason behind it. Is the investor betting on sectoral growth (like gaming with Nazara), brand power (like Titan), or valuation comfort? Use the Right Tools: Manually tracking filings is tedious and time-consuming. Using a clear and convenient platform is key. For instance, Finology Ticker’s free Super Investors section allows you to track holdings, stake size, and value changes - all in one place. In conclusion, tracking the moves of big investors is like following footprints in the sand. They don't guarantee you'll reach the destination, but they show you a path paved with research, patience, and conviction.

Use their moves as your starting point, conduct your own due diligence, and make informed decisions.

