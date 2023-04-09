How to find a potential multibagger stock - explained6 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 01:30 PM IST
- Multibagger stocks usually command higher profit margins. This is due to the fact that they have little or no competition or have a strong brand presence allowing companies to charge a premium over the products or services offered
A common misconception amongst most retail investors is that Multibagger stocks are known in advance. This is just not possible as nothing in the markets is predictable, especially stock valuations of any stock
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×