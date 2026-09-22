How to invest amid heightened uncertainty? Look at multi-asset allocation funds, say experts

Amid weak performance of the Indian stock market, rising geopolitical uncertainty and persistent macroeconomic headwinds, experts advise investors to consider multi-asset allocation funds as a way to diversify portfolios and navigate heightened market volatility.

Equity benchmark Nifty is down nearly 11% year-to-date, while domestic spot gold prices are up 14%.

As both asset classes have seen heightened volatility this year, mutual fund investors are continuing their fancy for multi-asset allocation funds.

The Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI) data for August showed that multi-asset allocation funds were the second-highest contributor to the broader hybrid funds category, neck to neck with arbitrage funds, which led the hybrid funds inflow charts.

AMFI data showed that net inflows for multi-asset allocation funds in August stood at ₹3,670.97 crore, while arbitrage funds garnered ₹3,789.02 crore.

The data reflected investors' view of multi-asset allocation funds as an ideal defensive growth vehicle in the current market environment.

The reason for this is that multi-asset allocation Funds, which require investing in at least three asset classes with a minimum of 10% allocated to each (typically equity, debt, and gold/silver), are viewed as a strategic counterweight to current market conditions.

Besides their inherent advantages, multi-asset allocation funds have delivered excellent returns, another reason investors are flocking to them.

The Nippon Multi Asset Allocation Fund, for example, has given a return of about 19% CAGR over a 3-year period and leads the category. Similar funds from the houses of White Oak Capital, SBI, and ICICI Prudential have clocked 3-year returns of nearly 17%, 15%, and 14%, respectively.

Experts flag uncertainty, suggest safer options V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments, underscored that we are now in a market situation where fixed-income returns are rising, precious metals are stabilising with an upward bias, and stocks have turned volatile. This trend might continue for some time.

"An ideal strategy in the current context is to opt for multi-asset funds investing in stocks, debt instruments and precious metals like gold and silver. Such funds can deliver stable returns with the least volatility," said Vijayakumar.

G Chokkalingam, the founder and head of research at Equinomics Research, said for conservative investors or investors with an average risk profile, a multi-asset allocation could be a good investment strategy at this juncture.

Chokkalingam highlighted that elevated crude oil prices and a major rainfall failure could be a major pressure point for the equity asset class. Also, the renewed tariff war is likely to adversely impact equity assets.

Due to expected higher inflation, bond yields might strengthen further; hence, betting on bonds that provide higher yields could mitigate potential risk from the equity asset class. Precious metals may benefit from continued weakness in the rupee exchange rate. There are a few major oil-producing economies in the world which will benefit from higher oil prices.

"A multi-asset allocation strategy which focuses on equity, debt, as well as on precious metals and even on ETFs of other safer economies could be beneficial for investors at this juncture," said Chokkalingam.

DD Sharma, the MD of MF King, said that amid stretches of high equity market valuations, macroeconomic uncertainty, and frequent short-term market corrections, multi-asset allocation funds offer the stability of fixed income or the counter-cyclical rally of gold, which helps protect the overall portfolio from steep capital erosion.