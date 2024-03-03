How to Invest in a Bull Market
Hardika Singh , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 03 Mar 2024, 01:43 PM IST
SummaryIn times like these, financial advisers caution clients not to let a fear of missing out drive their decision-making.
Exuberance is back in markets. A frenzy over artificial-intelligence technology has stoked a monster run in Nvidia shares. Major stocks indexes are clinching repeated records. And even bitcoin is threatening to set a new high.
