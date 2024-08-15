How to invest in chaotic markets

So how should you respond to the turbulence that has swept markets this summer? Start with the immediate effect on portfolio allocation. Suppose that your strategy is the classic one of keeping 60% of savings in shares and 40% in bonds. After the upheaval of recent weeks, these two sides will now be out of whack. Share prices have fallen while bond prices have risen. Although this provides just the cushioning effect that makes the 60/40 strategy attractive, your split will now have shifted to something more like 56/44. In other words, the buffer of bonds is too large compared with the stocks that will drive long-run returns. However jumpy markets are right now, at some point you will want to restore balance. Doing so now would entail selling bonds that have just become pricier to buy shares that have become cheaper.