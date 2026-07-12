How to invest when the global crises never stop

The massing of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border before the 2022 invasion was well known, and both Britain’s MI6 and the CIA warned of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plans in advance. To be fair to investors, the oil price had already risen significantly and stocks had fallen in the six weeks before tanks rolled over the border, but oil then leapt 30% in just over a week, while the S&P 500 fell into a bear market as war boosted already soaring inflation.