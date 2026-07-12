How to invest when the global crises never stop

More war. More political conflict. More weather disasters. The future looks grim, and for investors there’s worse: The standard ways to protect against such shocks might not work. -
The basic problem is the return of superpower conflict and the withdrawal of the U.S. as the world’s policeman, exacerbated by more frequent extreme weather events due to global warming. Combine that with toxic dog-eat-dog politics threatening trade, and investors and policymakers are bracing for bigger and more frequent shocks to the economy.
The on-off U.S.-Israeli war on Iran offers a template. Every time it flares up, as it did on Wednesday, stocks fall, bonds fall and even gold falls.
The difficulty for investors is what to do.
Raphael Arndt, chief executive officer of Australia’s Future Fund, the country’s sovereign-wealth fund, came to a surprising conclusion: Buy more stocks.