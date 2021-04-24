How to keep your cool when markets are sizzling

4 min read . 02:24 PM IST

Jason Zweig, The Wall Street Journal

When everyone around you seems to be getting rich quick, it’s hard to control your fear of missing out. But buying assets just because they’re hot is a good way to get burned