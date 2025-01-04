How to navigate the stock and bond markets in 2025
Lawrence Strauss , The Wall Street Journal 10 min read 04 Jan 2025, 03:51 PM IST
Summary
- We asked 10 investing and economic experts for their recommendations as Donald Trump returns to power. Here’s what they said.
The beginning of every new year always poses challenges to investors as they take the opportunity to reassess their strategies and portfolios.
