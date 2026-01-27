How to navigate the tricky waters of investing in mid-caps: Experts weigh in

The mid-cap segment of the Indian equity spectrum presents an interesting conundrum for investors. On the one hand, there is volatility in this segment; but on the other hand, there is potential outperformance.

So, we have spoken to some experts who have guided us through the intricacies of this segment to help us navigate the tricky mid-cap waters from an investment perspective.

“Structurally, mid-caps sit at the potential sweet spot of India’s business lifecycle,” says Deviprasad Nair, Head of Business for AIF and Mutual Funds at Helios India.

Advertisement

Also Read | How US Fed policy and rupee swings could shape FPI flows into Indian bond market

This is because mid-caps are past the vulnerabilities of early-stage small-caps, but not yet constrained by the size and growth limitations of large-caps.

For a long time, this category has outperformed both small-caps and large-caps, precisely because it represents the “middle engine” of India’s growth universe, agile enough to grow fast, yet established enough to deliver scale.

Typically, mid-cap stocks refer to the 101st to 250th companies by market capitalisation in the equity market. Above them are the large-caps, and below them are the small-caps. Typically, stocks in this segment have a market capitalisation of ₹5,000 crore to ₹20,000 crore.

“Importantly, unlike large caps where mispricing windows are narrow, or micro and certain small-caps where survivorship bias is high, in mid-caps the chances of a fundamental error are far lower,” explains Nair about the characteristics of stocks in the mid-cap segment vis-à-vis stocks in other equity categories.

Advertisement

Stocks are at their peaks Now comes the hard part. Stocks in this segment are at their peaks in terms of investment potential.

“Valuations across mid-caps appear on the higher side despite the correction over the past,” says Christy Mathai, Fund Manager-equity, Quantum AMC.

“Valuations have corrected from the extreme levels of the past couple of years, which has been one of the biggest concerns for mid-cap investors,” says Arun Poddar, CEO, Choice International. In earlier years, mid-caps were trading at very high multiples that made little sense given their earnings fundamentals.

Compared with those euphoria-level valuations, things are more reasonable now — but they are still elevated relative to historical norms, sitting in the low-to-mid 30s on forward earnings.

Advertisement

“This means the room for valuation expansion from here isn’t huge, and returns will have to be driven more by earnings than rich multiple expansion,” says Poddar.

Earnings are the biggest driver now. If mid-cap companies are able to grow profits meaningfully — and especially if we start seeing earnings upgrades across sectors — then mid-caps can outperform. On the flip side, if earnings growth disappoints or slows, that can quickly become a valuation headwind and weigh on sentiment.

The global environment is still mixed. There are positive themes, such as manageable crude prices, stable domestic liquidity and decent growth momentum in India, but there are also overhangs: geopolitical tensions, global macro uncertainty and foreign investor caution are influencing market flows. These external factors keep the near-term road quite bumpy for mid-caps. They will likely see volatility spikes from macro headlines much more than large caps do.

Advertisement

Your investment priorities matter Does this mean that retail investors must give mid-caps a miss? Experts say that one should know the investment priorities before investing in this sector.

“First things first — mid-caps are not short-term trade vehicles,” says Poddar. They are fundamentally growth-oriented businesses, and when we talk about investing in mid-cap stocks or mid-cap mutual funds, the mindset has to be long-term. Mid-caps are inherently more volatile than large-caps and are never meant to be held with a very short time horizon in mind.

Experts also guide us on investing in the mid-cap segment.

“Markets often extrapolate short-term momentum into long-term narratives,” says Nair. That is precisely where active management adds value, as managers can avoid such traps. Active (managed) mid-cap funds are also the segment where, over longer horizons — 10, 15, or 20 years — you see massive dispersion in relative performance within the active space. This makes manager quality and skill sets extremely important, as the stakes are high."

Advertisement

“Start with a realistic time horizon,” says Poddar. Mid-cap drawdowns are sharp and frequent—expect 30-40% declines in bad years.

If you need the money in less than five years, you may be forced to sell at the wrong time. Eight to 10 years gives volatility time to become irrelevant. Diversify ruthlessly. Don’t pick individual mid-caps; use funds instead. If you do, never put more than 2-3% into any single stock. You cannot predict which mid-cap becomes a multi-bagger. A fund owning 30-50 quality names handles this uncertainty for you.

Also, hunt for quality, not growth. Skip the fastest-growing mid-caps—that’s where you get burned. Look for companies improving return on capital, managing debt well, and generating steady cash flow. These survive corrections and thrive in recoveries.

Advertisement

“Stagger your entry and rebalance,” says Poddar. Use SIPs or tranches to smooth your purchase price, and rebalance when mid-caps grow beyond their target allocation. This forces you to buy low and sell high instead of chasing momentum.

Avoid leverage and speculation. Mid-caps can halve in bad years. Margin calls and frequent trading destroy returns. Default to blended funds if you are uncertain, as you will still get mid-cap exposure with lower volatility.

“Coming into 2026, the outlook for mid-caps looks cautiously optimistic, but far from smooth,” says Poddar, elaborating on the outlook for stocks in this segment this year.

Should retail investors look at mid-cap stocks? “Yes — but only as part of a diversified plan and only if the investor understands the risk,” says Poddar.

Advertisement

How much of their portfolio would you advise investors in the mid-cap segment? (assuming ₹ 10 lakh as the investment portfolio. Only stocks and MFs) Suggested allocations (equity-only, ₹10 lakh portfolio):

•Conservative investor: 10–15% in mid-caps ( ₹1.0–1.5 lakh). Keep most equity in large caps and diversified funds.

•Moderate investor: 20–25% in mid-caps ( ₹2.0–2.5 lakh). This gives meaningful exposure without over-concentration.

•Aggressive investor: up to ~40%-50% ( ₹4.0-4.5lakh) if you have a long-term horizon (7–10 years) and high risk tolerance.

How do you see the various mutual fund categories that invest in mid-caps?

•Pure Mid-Cap Funds Best for: Conviction investors with specific mid-cap themes.

Advertisement

These funds concentrate entirely on mid-sized companies, delivering maximum exposure to the mid-cap segment. The upside is substantial—you capture the full growth potential when mid-caps outperform. The cost is volatility. Expect sharp drawdowns during market corrections, since mid-caps lack the defensive characteristics of blue-chip companies. This category works well if you're making a deliberate bet on mid-cap outperformance and can psychologically handle 25%+ declines without panic-selling.

•Large & Mid-Cap Blend Funds

Best for: Balanced growth seekers wanting mid-cap upside without extreme swings.

These funds typically maintain a 60/40 or 70/30 split between large and mid-cap holdings. You get meaningful mid-cap exposure without betting your entire allocation on smaller companies. During rallies, the mid-cap portion drives outperformance; during downturns, large-cap holdings act as a ballast. This is the pragmatic middle ground for investors who believe in mid-cap potential but want built-in stability. Many investors find this the "goldilocks" approach—enough return potential without the sleepless nights.

Advertisement

•Flexi-Cap and Multi-Cap Funds Best for: Those willing to delegate tactical decisions to an active manager.

These funds give managers the freedom to shift allocations based on their market outlook. When a manager spots compelling mid-cap opportunities, they can overweight that segment; when valuations stretch, they can retreat to larger, safer names. This flexibility is valuable if you trust your fund manager's judgment. However, you are paying for active management and taking the risk that the manager's timing is off. These work best as part of a diversified portfolio where the manager's skill can add value over time.

•Mid-Cap/Small-Cap Blend Funds Best for: Risk-tolerant investors with longer time horizons (10+ years)

Advertisement

By including smaller companies alongside mid-caps, these funds amplify both growth potential and volatility. Small-cap exposure brings liquidity risk—in market stress, these stocks can gap down sharply. Bid-ask spreads widen, and selling becomes harder. Use this category only if you can commit capital for an extended period and won't need to exit during market downturns. The potential returns can be exceptional over full market cycles, but the ride is rougher.

Source – Choice International.

(Manik Kumar Malakar is a freelance writer. He writes on equities, bonds and personal finance.)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.