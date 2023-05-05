The year so far has been mixed for cement stocks. Shares of Adani Group firms ACC (down 28 per cent) and Ambuja Cements (down 26 per cent) are down significantly this year so far because of the selloff after the Adani-Hindenburg saga. Shares of Birla-owned UltraTech Cement (up 8 per cent), on the other hand, have significantly outperformed Nifty (up 1 per cent) this year so far.