How to play the strong hiring of IT professionals through real estate space

60-70% of Indian office demand is driven by tech outsourcing sector, and a spurt in hiring to record levels in FY22 has created strong conditions for office demand
The underlying fundamentals for office volumes are hiring trends, with the large IT services industry being the key driver. Jefferies' summary of hiring levels of the tech majors shows that tech industry hiring has stayed strong through Covid, with FY22 seeing record hiring—nearly 3x of past average levels.
"We estimate that the strong tech hiring since late 2020 already bakes in a 15% permanent shift to work from home (WFH) in the dominant tech office space, and as such builds in long-term resilience, and REITs will emerge as reopening plays as the return to office drives higher occupancy and rents over 2022-23," the note stated.
The global brokerage has initiated coverage on REIT stocks Embassy REIT with target price of ₹418, and Mindspace REIT (TP: ₹382) with Buy ratings.
Mindspace's 24.1msf of operational office portfolio is diversified across four cities, offering exposure to both IT outsourcing and India business focussed tenants. Meanwhile, Embassy is India's largest REIT with an operational office portfolio of 33.6msf, leased primarily to a marquee international clientele.
“As the return to office plays out, we expect an increase in office demand. Nonetheless, we expect a hybrid model to emerge over the long term, particularly for the key tech-driven job industries / profiles. Several IT majors, both Indian and MNCs, have already talked about long-term hybrid work plans, and we believe it is important to incorporate the impact of this in long-term office demand-supply expectations," Jefferies added.
60-70% of Indian office demand is driven by the tech outsourcing sector, and a spurt in hiring to record levels in FY22 has created fundamentally strong conditions for office demand. Offices are re-opening now and as employees return, the imperative for leasing new space will gain momentum.
The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.