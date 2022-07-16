How to rebuild stock portfolio after market crash? Experts share 5 lessons2 min read . Updated: 16 Jul 2022, 07:20 AM IST
- Stock portfolio management: The best strategy right now is to buy fundamentally strong shares in SIP mode, say experts
Listen to this article
Stock portfolio management: Following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war on 24 February 2022, stock markets crashed worldwide. After more than four and half months of the ongoing geopolitical tension, equity markets are yet to fully recover. On the Dalal Street, key benchmark indices (BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty) are down by nearly 9 per cent in year-to-date time leading to huge losses in an investors stock portfolio as good number of stocks have hit a new 52-week low in the recent sell-off. Thus, it's important for an equity investor to rebuild one's stock portfolio.