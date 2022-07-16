How to rebuild stock portfolio after market crash? Experts share 5 lessons

Speaking on how to rebuild one's stock portfolio after such a huge stock market crash, Mayur Shah, PMS Fund Manager at Anand Rathi Advisors said, "When markets are making new highs it's difficult to identify better value stock as everything trades at fair or premium valuation. Also difficult to predict future challenges and risks. When the market corrects, and if you follow a wait and watch kind of policy there could be the possibility of accumulated dead stock in the portfolio, which can lead to underperformance. Your portfolio would have fallen with correction but to outperform the market when the market rise is very critical. Weak markets provide the best opportunity to optimize the stock portfolio."