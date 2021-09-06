How to reduce the risk of volatility in equity investing

The rise in equity market is never linear but is marred by many small and big ups and downs. As a result, it is very likely that in the short term the chances of losing money are higher in equities as compared to any other asset class. However, the truth is that when it comes to wealth creation, no other asset class holds the potential of long term growth like equities. So, if one wishes to create wealth that is inflation adjusted, equity as an asset class cannot be ignored. The only way ahead is to come to terms with market volatility.