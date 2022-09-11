The retail investor’s guide to surviving in a rough market

Technical experts like Rohit Srivastava, founder of IndiaCharts, said that prudence should precede euphoria as the Nifty still hasn’t been able to break past its previous highs of January and April 2022. The Nifty recorded a high of 18,604.45 on 19 October last year before correcting. The index then rose to 18,350.95 on 18 January this year and 18,114.65 on 4 April, before plunging to 15,183.4 on 17 June. From here on, it rose to 17,992.2 on 19 August, before correcting to 17,166.2 on 29 August. It then rallied to a high of 17,925.95 on 9 September, before closing lower at 17,833.35.