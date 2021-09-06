Indian stock markets scaled yet another high today when Nifty50 index crossed 17,400 levels while Sensex jumped over 58,500 levels, propelled by a rally in Reliance Industries and positive global cues. Asian markets were mostly higher today jumped after a disappointing US jobs report raised hopes of Fed pushing back on tapering of its stimulus measures. India's stock market has outperformed Asian peers so far this year. Expectations of a strong economic recovery, abundant liquidity and positive global cues have Nifty extend gains to about 25% this year.

Dr V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, says sustained DII investment and active retail buying can impart resilience to the market even at high valuations. He suggests retail investors to ride the bull market while remaining invested with occasional partial profit bookings.

“The ideal strategy in this bull market is to remain invested with occasional partial profit bookings and moving some profits to fixed income," he said.

Echoing Vijayakumar's views, Rahul Sharma, co-founder of Equity99, says: “Markets are touching new highs daily driven by a rally in blue-chips. Post such rally markets need some cool down as they cannot keep on going up. Investors can book their gains partially at current levels. In long term, we are still bullish however we expect some consolidation for some time."

“We advise traders and short-term investors to keep strict stop-loss to their position and keep booking profits at certain levels. Nifty at this current position has strong support at 17300 levels, if breached then the next support is placed at 17225 and 17100 levels. On the upside 17500 is a hurdle and if we get closing above 17500 then 17800 will act as resistance," he added.

Bank Nifty, on the other side which is underperforming Nifty, has strong support at 36500 - 36200, Rahul Sharma added.

“Similarly on the upside 37200 will act as a hurdle, once we get closing above 37200 then another stretch is expected to take Nifty Bank at all-time high levels of 38000."

Oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries today was the top gainer in Sensex stocks, rising as much as 3.8% to a record high. The stock is set to climb for a fourth straight session.

The US non-farms jobs report - only 2.35 lakh jobs added in August against the expectation of above 7 lakh - support the Fed's claim that "there is much more ground to cover" before rates are revised upwards, say analysts.

"So, even tapering expected by this year-end is likely to be a 'taper without tantrum'. The dollar index hovering around 92.16 is likely to support fresh FII inflows. This, along with sustained DII investment and active retail buying can impart resilience to the market even at high valuations," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist.

