How to survive the next market crash

For example, exchange-traded notes that rise in value on down days for the market have become some of the most-traded instruments on U.S. stock exchanges since the pandemic began. The ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, which delivers three times the daily inverse return of the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index, has shined, rising 32% over the past 12 months. But many of its fans fail to grasp how awful it is to own in the long run, having lost 99.9% of its value since its 2010 inception. Getting the timing slightly wrong during the past year has stung too, with 45 days when the note’s price fell by 5% or more and seven days when it fell by at least 10%.