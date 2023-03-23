How to track progress of a stock and find a potential multibagger — explained3 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 01:18 PM IST
Multibagger stock: Fair value of a share helps you enter or exit a business on right time, say experts
Stock market investment is highly risky among other asset investment options but a good number of investors are making money from this as well. According to American billionaire, money is not in buying in selling of stock but in wait. However, it doesn't mean you buy a stock and hold for two to three decades and expect whopping return on your money. What the successful stock market investor is trying to suggest here is to have proper tracking of a stock and then you should invest in it and keep on tracking on some parameters. You should hold a stock till the stock progress suggest rising fundamental growth of the business.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started