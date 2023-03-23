How to track progress of a stock and find a potential multibagger — explained

Stock market variables that matters

Elaborating upon how to track progress of a stock, Ravi Singhal, CEO at GCL Broking said, "If you want to track progress of a stock, you should first look at the CAGR of the stock in last four to five years if not for a decade. If helps you know whether the stock has been logging profit with growth or profit with loss. Means whether stocks' growth is rising continuously or its zig-zag. A zig-zag growth would mean turbulence in management or business. But, this turbulence can be internal or external. In case of internal turbulence like Silicon Valley Bank collapse, then it's better to avoid taking any position or maintaining position in the stock. However, in case of external turbulence like bank crisis in US that had put stock return of other banking stocks across world, then it should not be a big worry for an investor."