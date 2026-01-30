How to trade on Budget Day? Stock market experts craft winning strategies for Feb 1

Union Budget 2026: The Union Budget has historically been one of the most influential events for Indian equity markets, often dictating short-term volatility and shaping sectoral trends based on policy direction. The upcoming Union Budget for the financial year 2026 is expected to place strong emphasis on defence spending, capital expenditure, and overall macroeconomic stability. Market participants are therefore bracing for heightened volatility as traders position themselves ahead of key policy announcements.

The Union Budget for FY26 will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2026, at 11 am. Despite falling on a Sunday, Indian stock markets will remain open, making this a rare Budget Day trading session. Historically, Budget announcements have had a meaningful impact on market sentiment, influencing both intraday moves and medium-term sectoral positioning.

“As the Union Budget for FY 2027 approaches, the government’s overarching focus appears to be on sustaining structural growth while revitalising domestic demand . Against a backdrop of ongoing geopolitical instability and tariff -related disruptions, the government is expected to carefully balance its long - term infrastructure ambitions with the near - term imperative of cushioning the economy from external trade shocks ,” said Bajaj Broking in a Budget expectations report.

It further added that for investors, the narrative is shifting away from headline order - book growth toward identifying companies with the execution capabilities and balance -sheet strength to translate orders into sustainable earnings .

How to trade on Budget Day? To help traders navigate the expected turbulence around Budget Day, market experts have outlined strategies designed to capture opportunity while managing downside risk.

Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking, highlighted that with the Budget being presented on a Sunday and India VIX rising to 14.45, markets are bracing for sharp intraday swings. Elevated implied volatility has made option premiums expensive, positioning the post-speech “volatility crush” as the primary profit driver for traders. Tailor believes risk-defined strategies are better suited to such environments.

He outlined a risk-defined Iron Condor strategy, involving selling the 25,700 call option and 25,000 put option, while buying 25,900 call and 24,800 put options as protective wings.



"This setup creates a wide 700-point profit plateau. The technical rationale is centered on the expected collapse of the "uncertainty premium." Historically, once the Finance Minister concludes the speech, the VIX drops sharply; this strategy allows traders to pocket the eroding extrinsic value even if the Nifty remains range-bound between 2%–3%," he stated.

Given that markets will be open on Sunday, Tailor recommended initiating positions on Friday afternoon, January 30, to capture peak pre-event volatility. On Budget Day, traders are advised to avoid the initial “whipsaw” phase between 9:15 am and 11:00 am, with the optimal exit window typically falling between 2:15 pm and 3:30 pm, once policy clarity emerges and implied volatility compresses.

Strategy Payoff (At Feb 3 Expiry)

Nifty 50 Price Range | Potential Outcome

25,000 – 25,700 | Maximum Profit (Plateau)

25,701 – 25,900 | Partial Profit (Decreasing)

Above 25,900 | Max Loss (Strictly Capped)

24,801 – 24,999 | Partial Profit (Increasing) Below 24,800 | Max Loss (Strictly Capped)

Echoing similar sentiment, Mayank Jain, Market Analyst at Share.Market, believes Budget Day trading should prioritise capital preservation rather than aggressive return maximisation.

“With volatility peaking ahead of the speech and collapsing sharply thereafter, traders should focus on defined-risk option structures such as Iron Flies, Iron Condors, or credit spreads instead of naked option selling. These strategies are designed to capture the post-Budget IV (Implied Volatility) crush while capping downside risk in the event of sharp price gaps,” he advised. Jain further noted that bid-ask spreads tend to widen during the initial phase of the speech, prompting many professional traders to either wait for liquidity to normalise or deploy hedged positions.

Volatility on Budget Day Another expert Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Investments Ltd, highlighted the historical behaviour of volatility around Budget Day. “Usually budget day sees a decline in VIX as the uncertainty that rode on expectations wear off,” James said.

He pointed out that this trend has held for most years, barring exceptions. “Except for 2020 when VIX rose around 2%, this has been the case in the last 15 years,” James added.

While VIX has risen sharply in the fortnight leading up to the Budget from record-low levels, it still remains among the lowest readings seen two days ahead of Budget Day in the past 15 years. According to James, this creates scope for range expansion, making long straddle strategies an attractive option for traders willing to position for post-event directional moves.

As Budget Day 2026 approaches, experts agree that disciplined risk management, awareness of volatility dynamics and well-defined option strategies will be critical for traders seeking to navigate one of the most volatile sessions of the year.