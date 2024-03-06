How to transfer shares from one demat account to another? A step-by-step guide
The transfer of shares involves relocating securities from one demat account to another. Let's understand how you can transfer shares from one demat account to another and the key things to keep in mind while doing the same.
For active investors, the question of whether shares can be transferred from one demat account to another is common, and the answer is affirmative. While selling securities typically involves transferring shares to another party, having multiple demat accounts allows investors to transfer shares between them.
