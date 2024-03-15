How to update personal details in my demat account?

Maintaining accurate and up-to-date personal details in your demat account is crucial for smooth and hassle-free transactions in the financial market.

Whether you've changed your address, phone number, or any other pertinent information, ensuring that your demat account reflects these changes is essential for seamless communication and compliance with regulatory requirements.

What is a Demat Account?

A dematerialized (demat) account acts as a digital vault for the financial securities purchased by an investor, storing them in electronic format. This account simplifies the storage and management of financial securities, providing convenience and accessibility to investors.

The eligibility criteria for opening a demat account in India are quite flexible. For instance, there is no minimum age requirement for investors looking to trade and open a demat account. Minors can also have a demat account opened on their behalf by their parents or legal guardians.

Having a demat account is essential for anyone wishing to trade in the Indian stock market. These accounts are offered by depository agencies, primarily CDSL and NSDL, both of which are registered with the market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

How do I open a Demat account?

Opening a demat account through a depository participant (DP) is a straightforward process akin to opening a bank account. It involves four simple steps. Firstly, one must choose a DP that suits their requirements. Then, the investor needs to complete a form with all the requisite details and provide necessary documents, including proof of address, identity, income, and a PAN card.

Following this, an in-person or online verification is conducted to authenticate the provided documents, and the investor is informed about the associated charges. Once all verifications are completed and documents are approved, the demat account becomes operational for the investor.

How to change your personal details in the demat account

Now that we've seen how to open a demat account, let's delve into the steps for updating your personal details post-account creation. There are various reasons why you might need to modify your name or other personal information in your demat account, such as adopting your partner's surname after marriage or legally changing your name for any reason.

Moreover, you might need to update your mobile number due to a switch to a new one or for other reasons, and you also have the option to change your bank account details if necessary. However, this process involves following a step-by-step procedure.

When it comes to updating your personal details in your demat account, the process is relatively straightforward but requires attention to specific steps.

Open your respective broker's website, where you'll find the necessary forms and instructions for modifying your account. Once there, download the account modification form provided by your broker.

This form will typically require you to fill in essential details such as your old name and the new name you wish to update, along with any other required information.

Change of Name Due to Father's Name Change: If your father's name has been officially changed, you'll need to provide a notarized copy of the name change as published in the official gazette.

Change of Account Name Due to Marriage or Divorce: In the case of a name change resulting from marriage or divorce, additional documentation such as a marriage certificate or gazette certificate is required to validate the change. Additionally, a scanned copy of a passport displaying your husband's or father's name is necessary.

Change of Name Due to Spelling Error or Other Reasons: For name changes due to spelling errors or other reasons, it's essential to submit attested proof. This typically involves providing a copy of your PAN card reflecting the correct name.

Change of Name for Other Details: If you need to change your name for reasons other than those mentioned above, you must provide a notarized copy of the name change as published in the official gazette.

After completing the form and gathering the necessary documents, submit them to your broker as per their instructions. They will then process your request and update your demat account accordingly. Remember to follow up with your broker if you haven't received confirmation of the changes within a reasonable timeframe.

How to update bank details

When you open an account, you provide your bank account details, including the 9-digit code number of the bank and branch found on MICR cheques. This information is crucial for companies to print dividend or interest warrants accurately and prevent any misuse. If you need to change your bank account details, the process is similar to updating your name.

You can begin by downloading the bank account modification form from the brokerage's website. Fill out the form with your old bank account information and the new bank account number. Be sure to provide all other required details as indicated by the brokerage. Once completed, submit the form as instructed.

Some brokerages now offer the convenience of updating personal account details online, eliminating the need for a physical form. Check with your brokerage to see if this option is available to you.

FAQs

What is the demat account number?

The Demat account number is a unique 16-digit numerical code or identifier issued to investors upon opening a Demat account. This number serves as a distinctive identifier for each investor, representing their financial identity when engaging in trading or making investments in the stock market.

What's the usual processing time for verified personal information modification requests?

Once successfully verified, your personal details modification request will be processed within 3-5 working days.

What remains constant and what changes when updating personal details in a demat account?

When updating personal details in a demat account, such as changing the account holder's name, it's crucial to note that while the client ID issued at the time of opening the account remains unchanged, the name associated with the account will be updated.

Can a Demat account be opened for a minor?

A Demat account can be opened in the name of a minor. The account will be operated by a guardian until the minor becomes a major, the guardian has to be the father or, in his absence, the mother. In the absence of both, father or mother, the guardian can be appointed by court.

Is there any charge for the dematerialization of physical certificates?

Depositories do not levy any charges for the dematerialization of securities. However, DPs may collect dematerialization charges together with postage and carrier charges.

