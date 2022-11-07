How to use ETFs to create a fixed-income portfolio6 min read . Updated: 07 Nov 2022, 05:38 PM IST
ETFs have made it easier for investors and their advisers to fine-tune their fixed-income positioning
Surging inflation and corresponding interest-rate increases have left many fixed-income portfolios in shambles this year. Core bond funds, typically the bedrock of a multiasset portfolio, are down 15% to 20%.