How to use ETFs to create a fixed-income portfolio

Most bond indexes, however, are not static and risk levels can change based on the market. “Indexing in fixed income can concentrate risk and push investors out on the yield curve," says Tim Courtney, chief investment officer with Exencial Wealth Advisors in Oklahoma City. The tndency of companies to load up on inexpensive debt in recent years, for example, extended the duration and credit risk borne by investment-grade corporate debt index funds. Duration on the widely held $32 billion iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) increased to near 10 in 2020 and 2021, while the fund’s credit profile declined. Its duration is currently 8.25, it yields 5.9% and has an expense ratio of 0.14%. According to Morningstar, shares of LQD are down 21.3% this year through Nov. 1.