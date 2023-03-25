How US air strike in Syria may impact Indian stock market next week?3 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 10:05 AM IST
Indian stock market may open weak on Monday if crude oil price surges in early morning Asian stock market deals, believe experts
Indian stock market opened lower on Friday but pared early morning losses and turned green with handsome gains by key benchmark indices. However, after the newsbreak of US air strike in Syria triggering rising tension in the Middle East, Indian stocks tumbled and ended in red territory for second straight session. Nifty 50 index lost 131 points and closed at 16,945 levels whereas BSE Sensex lost 398 points and closed at 57,525 mark. Nifty Bank index corrected 221 points and finished at 39,395 levels on Friday session.
