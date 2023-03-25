How US air strike in Syria may impact Indian stock market next week?

According to stock market experts, global markets including Dalal Street is already under the heat of bank crisis in US and looming economic slowdown worries and this new geo-political tension in the Middle East might dent the prospects of pull back rally when the market opens on Monday next week. They said that Indian stock market or any other global market can't afford a new tension as they already have a lot of challenges to face in upcoming sessions. They advised short term investors to look at quality agriculture and fertiliser stocks to buy if the Middle East tension further escalates. However, for long term positional investors, IT remained their favourite sector for investing.