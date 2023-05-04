How US Fed rate hike will impact Indian stock market today — explained

Stock market today: After the outcome of US Fed meeting on expected lines, Indian stock market is expected to remain jittery as no commitment from the US Central Bank has come on the inflation, which is still much higher than the comfort of US Federal Reserve. Market experts maintained that after the US Fed rate hike, Indian stock market may continue to remain in base building zone and bounce back strongly from its current support levels as FIIs are expected to become aggressive after weakness in the US dollar. They said that US bond movement will be key to watch post-US Fed rate hike.

