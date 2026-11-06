How US Midterm Election Results, AI sell-off impacted US stock market, Nikkei 225, Kospi, Taiwan and China; data details

US Midterm Election Results | AI stocks fall: After the humiliating defeat of Donald Trump's Republican Party in the US Midterm Elections 2026, a massive sell-off was triggered in AI and semiconductor stocks across global markets. In the US stock market, flagship AI and semiconductor stocks NVIDIA, AMD, and Micron shares crashed by up to 17%, wiping out $2.50 trillion in wealth from Wall Street, a BBC report claims. The sell-off in AI and semiconductor stocks was not limited to the US market. AI and semiconductor stocks listed on the Japanese Nikkei 225, South Korea's KOSPI, Taiwan's Taiex, China's CSI 300, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index witnessed heavy losses after the Democratic Party's sweeping victory in the US Midterm Elections.

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US stock market | AI stocks' fall impact After the announcement of US Midterm Election Results 2026, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index crashed over 5.50% and finished at 24,315 on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average crashed by close to 3.50% and finished at 51,523, while the S&P 500 index nosedived by4.36%. Other US stock indices also witnessed heavy losses, wiping out around $2.50 trillion of wealth from Wall Street, which saw its worst day since 2025.

AI poster boy NVIDIA share price opened lower at $196.07 per share and finished at $181.60 per share, logging an intraday loss of 9.26% against Wednesday's close of $200.13 per share.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, or AMD, opened lower at $452.50 per share and ended at $404.40 apiece, recording an intraday loss of 17.26%.

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Likewise, Micron Technology Inc. shares saw strong selling pressure throughout Thursday's session and ended 17.46% lower at $656.39 per share.

AI stocks' crash | Impact on Asian markets Asian stocks are also under heavy selling pressure for the last two straight sessions. The Japanese Nikkei 225 index has fallen from 62,188 to 57,269, recording a 7.90% loss after the announcement of the US Midterm Election Results. South Korean KOSPI index crashed from 5,683 to 5,069, logging a 10.80% loss in the last two straight sessions.

Taiwan's TAIEX nosedived from 42,948 to 39,701, clocking a loss of 7.56% after the announcement of the US Midterm Election Results 2026.

Mainland Chinese and Hong Kong equities largely shrugged off the catastrophic tech rout. Because Chinese tech isn't tied to the US data center infrastructure supply chain, investors rotated out of global semiconductor positions and into deeply discounted Chinese internet platforms.

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China's CSI 300 Index plunged 1.45% on Friday, whereas it went up on Thursday after the announcement of the US Midterm Election Results. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index also fell 0.92% on Friday, while it witnessed strong buying on Thursday after the humiliating defeat of Donald Trump's Republican Party.

Nikkei 225 | AI stocks fall Heavy exposure to AI, semiconductor equipment and hardware sent the Nikkei 225 index down more than 3,000 points, landing over 21% below its 52-week peak climbed in June 2026.

Among the AI and semiconductor stocks listed in the Japanese Nikkei 225 index, SoftBank Group shares have fallen from 4,269 Japanese Yen per share to 3,564 Japanese Yen per share, logging a 16.51% decline over the last two sessions. Advantest Corp shares, which recovered after the sharp fall on Friday, finished at 28,200 Japanese Yen per share, logging a loss of nearly 18.50% over the last two straight sessions.

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Another AI and semiconductor major, Tokyo Electron shares nosedived from 9,663 Japanese Yen per share to 8,290 per share, registering a loss of 14.20% in two straight sessions.

KOSPI Index | AI, Semiconductor stocks' crash As the primary hub for global AI memory chips, South Korea's KOSPI suffered the most violent intraday crash, forcing the Korea Exchange to activate emergency circuit breakers to halt trading.

AI major SK Hynix's share price crashed 13.40% on Friday, whereas in the last two straight sessions, SK Hynix's share price crashed close to 18%. Samsung Electronics share price crashed around 13.50% after the announcement of the US Midterm Election Results.

AI stocks fall in Taiwan Among the TAIEX-listed stocks, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company or TSMC shares nosedived 4.69% on Friday. However, it has been nosediving for the last seven straight session, losing nearly 12% in this period.

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Shares of Hon Hai Precision or Foxconn dropped around 4.50% on Friday. It fell in all five sessions this week, except on Monday, resulting in a weekly loss of 8.55%.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).