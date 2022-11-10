How US midterm elections results could impact markets

How US midterm elections results could impact markets1 min read . Updated: 10 Nov 2022, 12:16 PM IST
- US midterm elections results: A divided government is marginally positive for equities, writes Madhavi Arora of Emkay Global Financial Services
Disappointment for the GOP: Preliminary results show that the expected 'red wave' did not materialize - Republicans have done quite poorly, even though they are still likely to win the majority in the House. The Senate looks likely to be decided by a runoff for the Georgia seat in December - and the Dems may even keep their majority before that, if tight races in Nevada and Arizona go their way.