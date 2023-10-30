How, why, and when you can liquidate old share certificates? MintGenie explains
The dematerialization process makes it possible to convert physical stocks into digital format before selling them.
In today’s digital world, having stock certificates seems a bit odd thing to possess. This is because the majority of individuals have transitioned their physical certificates into digital balances. For example, in a recent comment on Reddit, a person inquired, “My dad handed me a file of some old share certificates". Questions like these are not uncommon; in fact, you will find many people feeling hassled by the disadvantage of having received old share certificates in physical format.
