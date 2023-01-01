How will 2023 turn out for the stock markets?3 min read . Updated: 01 Jan 2023, 09:18 PM IST
- Mint gets some market veterans to share their outlook
MUMBAI : Retail investors have acted like shock absorbers to counter the sell-off of a record ₹1.21 trillion by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in 2022, the highest ever in a calendar year. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs), who bought more than ₹2.6 trillion of equities, primarily via systematic investment plans (SIPs) in mutual funds, countered foreign outflows amid global shocks such as the Russia-Ukraine war and the US Fed’s monetary tightening policy to combat decadal high inflation. Rising credit growth as well as tax receipts point to the relative buoyancy of India amid global headwinds. So, how will 2023 be for the markets? Mint gets some market veterans to share their outlook:
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started