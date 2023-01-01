How will 2023 turn out for the stock markets?

After a weak year for global markets, we expect 2023 to be a better year though the returns will be back-ended. Inflation may weaken and the US Fed may pause rate hikes helping equities. There will be a soft recession, which curtails returns, but it will lead to expectations of rate cuts by the Fed in late 2023 boosting equity markets. Earnings growth in India will be 12-15%. The topline will see some weakness driven by a slowing economy on the back of a global recession. But margins should rebound as commodity prices weaken. Return from equities in India will be in high-single digits though back-ended. We think small-caps will be weaker in the early part of the year, but by the end of the year it will be higher than large-caps.