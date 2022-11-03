How will Fed's fourth 75 bps rate hike impact Indian stocks?

Also, Mitul Shah - Head of Research at Reliance Securities said, "Federal Reserve raise policy rate by 75bps for a fourth straight time. The 2QFY23 earning season so far witnessed healthy revenue growth but higher inflationary pressure took toll on profitability. Inflation continues to remain high, both in the domestic and the US economy. Any disappointment in earnings or weak management commentary on demand may lead to correction given sharp outperformance of Indian equities. India' is expected to maintain healthy growth pace of ~7% GDP growth over the next few years and be among the fastest growing economies globally this decade. The global companies trying to re structure supply chains leading to China plus one strategy which is likely to continue to favour India's growth prospects in the coming years."

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}